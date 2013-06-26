SINGAPORE, June 26 U.S. crude oil futures edged lower on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. economic data suggested the Federal Reserve may pare its stimulus sooner than thought, cutting the flow of cheap central bank money that has boosted market liquidity.

Industry data showing a much smaller than estimated drop in U.S. crude oil inventories last week, pointing to slow demand in the world's top consumer, also weighed on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery had eased 23 cents to $95.09 a barrel by 0048 GMT, after hitting a low of $94.92. West Texas Intermediate crude is on course to end the second quarter down more than 2 percent.

* Brent crude slipped 11 cents to $101.15 a barrel, and is down around 8 percent for the quarter.

* U.S. data showing strong gains in orders for durable goods in May, the largest annual rise in house prices in seven years in April and consumer confidence at its highest level in more than five years this month, suggested the economy was starting to pull out of a soft patch and supported the Fed's view that risks to the economy have lessened.

* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank would likely begin to slow the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year.

* U.S. crude inventories fell by 28,000 barrels for the week to June 21, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed, much smaller than the forecast drop of 1.7 million barrels.

* China's central bank assured markets it would provide cash to institutions that need it following days of turmoil that pushed stocks to their lowest level in more than four years on fears of a banking crisis.

* Enbridge Inc has returned a large section of its 540-km (335-mile) Athabasca oil pipeline in Alberta to service after severe flooding in the western Canadian province last week, and it said other lines are expected back soon.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar strengthened, while Asian shares edged higher to reverse a four-day losing streak.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment

1230 U.S. Final Q1 GDP

1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)