SINGAPORE, June 27 U.S. crude oil futures
steadied above $95 a barrel on Thursday, clinging to most of
the gains from the previous session after weaker-than-estimated
U.S. economic growth allayed worries the Federal Reserve will
curb stimulus soon.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for August delivery was off 10 cents at
$95.40 a barrel by 0054 GMT, after modest gains on Wednesday.
* Brent crude was up 6 cents at $101.72 a barrel.
* U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.8 percent
annual rate in January-March. The world's top economy was
previously reported to have grown at a 2.4 percent pace.
* The downward revision reduced concern the U.S. central
bank will act soon to pare back its monthly $85-billion bond
purchases, which have helped drive investments in commodities in
recent years. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the
central bank could trim the bond buying pace later this year.
* A huge increase in U.S. gasoline stockpiles last week
should keep oil prices in check. Gasoline inventories surged
3.65 million barrels, more than three times the build the market
expected, dragging U.S. crude futures to a low of $93.68 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. crude oil stocks rose slightly by 18,000 barrels to
394 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed.
* Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator,
has reopened its 600,000 barrel per day Waupisoo pipeline after
a closing it on Saturday following an oil spill at a nearby
line.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares extended gains on expectations the Federal
Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus programme, while the
euro nursed broad losses.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices
0645 France Consumer confidence
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply
0900 Euro zone Business climate
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1230 U.S. Personal income
1230 U.S. Jobless claims
1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)