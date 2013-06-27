SINGAPORE, June 27 U.S. crude oil futures steadied above $95 a barrel on Thursday, clinging to most of the gains from the previous session after weaker-than-estimated U.S. economic growth allayed worries the Federal Reserve will curb stimulus soon.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery was off 10 cents at $95.40 a barrel by 0054 GMT, after modest gains on Wednesday.

* Brent crude was up 6 cents at $101.72 a barrel.

* U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.8 percent annual rate in January-March. The world's top economy was previously reported to have grown at a 2.4 percent pace.

* The downward revision reduced concern the U.S. central bank will act soon to pare back its monthly $85-billion bond purchases, which have helped drive investments in commodities in recent years. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank could trim the bond buying pace later this year.

* A huge increase in U.S. gasoline stockpiles last week should keep oil prices in check. Gasoline inventories surged 3.65 million barrels, more than three times the build the market expected, dragging U.S. crude futures to a low of $93.68 on Wednesday.

* U.S. crude oil stocks rose slightly by 18,000 barrels to 394 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

* Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, has reopened its 600,000 barrel per day Waupisoo pipeline after a closing it on Saturday following an oil spill at a nearby line.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares extended gains on expectations the Federal Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus programme, while the euro nursed broad losses.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Import prices

0645 France Consumer confidence

0755 Germany Unemployment rate

0800 Euro zone M3 money supply

0900 Euro zone Business climate

0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment

1230 U.S. Personal income

1230 U.S. Jobless claims

1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index

1400 U.S. Pending home sales (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)