SINGAPORE, July 1 U.S. crude futures fell toward $96 a barrel on Monday ahead of China data that may confirm a further economic slowdown in the second quarter, dampening the growth outlook for fuel demand in the world's second largest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for August fell 29 cents to $96.27 a barrel by 2332 GMT.

* Brent crude futures for August fell 35 cents to $101.81 a barrel. Front-month Brent closed lower on Friday for the third straight quarter, the longest stretch of quarterly declines in 15 years.

* WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R was at minus $5.54 a barrel, the narrowest level since January 2011.

* Growth in China's vast factory sector may have stalled in June as domestic and external demand weakened, a Reuters poll showed, boding ill for broad economic prospects in the second half.

* The Federal Reserve's eventual decision to scale back its asset purchases must be based on the overall economic progress since it launched the stimulus and not be "excessively sensitive" to the most recent economic data, a top Fed official said.

* Hedge funds and other large speculators slashed their bets on rising U.S. crude oil prices in the seven days to June 25, regulatory data showed on Friday, cutting them from a two-year high hit the previous week.

* Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP restarted its 307,000- barrel-per-day Trans Mountain pipeline on Thursday evening after completing repairs on a section that leaked 20-25 barrels of oil, the company said.

* OPEC crude output fell in June due to disruptions in Libya and Nigeria, a Reuters survey found on Friday, inadvertently bringing supply closer to the organization's target.

* Millions of Egyptians flooded into the streets on the first anniversary of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's inauguration on Sunday to demand that he resign in the biggest challenge so far to rule by his Muslim Brotherhood.

* The top U.S. energy official said he believed the oil market could cope with any further reduction of Iran's oil exports from the tightening of sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

* Iran's president-elect Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday he would appoint ministers from across its political spectrum as Iranian voters had chosen a path of moderation over extremism.

* Mexican crude oil production slid to its lowest level in nearly two years in May, while exports were their weakest in more than two decades, official data showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 ended Friday's session with its strongest first half of any year since 1998 after reaching record highs in May on a rally underpinned by the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus.

* The dollar advanced against the yen and the euro on Friday as investors resumed pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve will begin to pare back its bond-buying program as soon as its September policy meeting.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0100 GMT China NBS manufacturing PMI June

- 0145 GMT China HSBC Mfg PMI Final June

- 0500 GMT India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI June

- 0743 GMT Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI June

- 0753 GMT Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI June

- 0758 GMT Euro zone Markit Mfg PMI June

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Inflation, flash yy June

- 1400 GMT U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Dec

- 1400 GMT U.S. Construction spending mm Dec

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)