SINGAPORE, July 2 U.S. crude futures traded just
below $98 a barrel on Tuesday, not far off a two-week high, as
positive U.S. economic data buoyed the fuel demand outlook in
the world's largest oil consumer.
U.S. commercial crude stocks likely fell last week due to
lower imports resulting from pipeline problems in Canada and
higher refinery activity, a Reuters poll of seven analysts
showed.
Investors were also closely monitoring an uprising in Egypt
that could threaten oil supply in the Middle East.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for August delivery inched down
4 cents to $97.95 per barrel by 0007 GMT after settling up 1.5
percent on Monday.
* Brent crude futures for August delivery edged down
1 cent to $102.99 a barrel.
* Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R widened slightly
to about $5 a barrel after hitting a low of $4.75 on Monday, the
narrowest since January 2011.
* U.S. manufacturing staged a modest rebound in June even as
hiring declined sharply but activity among China's large goods
producers slowed to multi-month lows as global demand weakened.
* Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc has
restarted the northern leg of its 345,000 barrel per day
Athabasca oil pipeline in Alberta as weather conditions improved
after severe flooding hit the western Canadian province, the
company said.
* BP Plc said on Monday it completed the
commissioning and startup of a new 250,000 barrel per day (bpd)
crude distillation unit at its 413,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana,
refinery.
* Egypt's armed forces handed Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi a virtual ultimatum to share power on Monday, giving
feuding politicians 48 hours to compromise or have the army
impose its own road map for the country.
* New protests have shut down several Libyan oilfields,
cutting output by around a third, industry sources said, as
Libya struggles to maintain stability in an industry vital to
the economy and state revenue.
* Additional cargoes in the past week boosted oil exports
from top African producer Nigeria to 1.72 million barrels per
day (bpd) in August, but the figure was still at a four-year
low, shipping lists showed.
* The vice presidents of Sudan and South Sudan pledged on
Monday to resolve a conflict over Juba's alleged support for
rebels that is threatening cross-border oil flows, but failed to
offer any concrete solutions.
* Output at Britain's Buzzard oilfield is building up to the
normal rate of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) and maintenance
that led to a dip in supply is expected to be completed later on
Monday or on Tuesday, an industry source said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on
Tuesday and may test 14,000, a level not seen since late May, as
U.S. manufacturing and construction data added to signs of an
improving economy.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on the first day of the third
quarter on Monday, supported by signs of strength in
manufacturing and construction sectors. But the major U.S. stock
indexes pulled back from their session highs late in the day as
investors sold some shares to book profits.
* The U.S. dollar and yen were both on the back foot on
Tuesday as a swathe of global industry data suggested an
improvement in growth without being strong enough to risk any
reduction in monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0400 GMT U.S. Total vehicle sales Dec
- 0430 GMT Australia RBA cash rate Jul
- 1145 GMT U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
- 1200 GMT Brazil Industrial output yy May
- 2030 GMT U.S. API weekly crude stocks
- 2030 GMT U.S. API weekly dist. stocks
- 2030 GMT U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)