SINGAPORE, July 3 U.S. crude futures gained more
than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, rising above $100 to hit the
highest level in 14 months, after industry data showed a
surprisingly large drop in crude stockpiles.
U.S. crude inventories fell by 9.4 million barrels in the
week through June 28, the American Petroleum Institute said late
on Tuesday. Analysts had been expecting a drawdown of 2.3
million barrels in a Reuters poll.
Investors will be looking to verify this data with
statistics from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration (EIA) due later on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures hit a 14-month high of $100.64 a
barrel and were at $100.47, up 87 cents by 0008 GMT.
* Brent crude futures rose 61 cents to $104.61 a
barrel, the highest in more than a week.
* The shape of the U.S. crude futures curve shifted sharply
on Tuesday, the latest sign of the dramatic changes the North
American oil boom is having on trade in the world's biggest
market.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc closed its trading
recommendation to buy U.S. crude oil and sell Brent oil on
Tuesday, as the closely watched spread between the European and
U.S. benchmarks reached its narrowest since early 2011.
* Egypt's army has plans to push Mohamed Mursi aside and
suspend the constitution after an all but impossible ultimatum
it has given the Islamist president expires in less than 24
hours, military sources told Reuters.
* State-owned Rosneft led the Russian oil industry
to another post-Soviet output record in June as it continued
ramping up production at eastern fields key to its China
ambitions, Energy Ministry data showed.
* Saudi Aramco plans to develop two less productive areas of
major oilfields, industry sources said, as Riyadh takes care to
maintain excess capacity for the long term, even while non-OPEC
oil supplies are on the rise.
* Iran's gas condensate export earnings have nearly doubled
in value to $2.42 billion in the three months since the start of
the Iranian year on March 21, the director of the Pars Special
Economic Energy Zone said.
* Greece has three days to reassure its lenders it can
deliver on conditions attached to its international bailout in
order to receive the next tranche of aid, four euro zone
officials said.
MARKETS NEWS
- Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on
Wednesday after the yen fell below the key 100-mark against the
dollar, with the market on track for a fifth straight day of
gains - the longest winning streak in four months.
* The U.S. dollar hit its highest in a month against the yen
and euro on Tuesday while a gauge of global equities fell as U.S
stocks reversed course to end slightly lower.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0758 GMT EZ Markit Services PMI June
- 1230 GMT U.S. International trade Dec
- 1400 GMT U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec
- 1400 GMT U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Dec
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk
- 1600 GMT U.S. EIA natural gas stocks
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)