SINGAPORE, July 5 U.S. crude edged up on Friday,
set to post its strongest weekly gains since April, ahead of key
U.S. jobs data that could shed light on the timing of any move
by the Federal Reserve to pare back economic stimulus.
Investors are on edge over when the Fed will roll back its
bond-buying programme, which has boosted liquidity in global
markets and caused the U.S. dollar to weaken.
A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities such
as oil more attractive for holders of other currencies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for August delivery inched up 6
cents to $101.30 a barrel by 0011 GMT, after settling at a
14-month high on Wednesday. There was no settlement in Thursday
due to a holiday in the United States.
* Brent crude for August delivery was at $105.60, up
6 cents, after settling down on Thursday for the first time
this week as concerns eased over the threat of supply disruption
in the Middle East after Egypt's army ousted its president.
* Egyptian security forces arrested the leader of the Muslim
Brotherhood on Thursday, security sources said, in a crackdown
against the Islamist movement after the army ousted the
country's first democratically elected president.
* The toppling of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi divided
the Middle East, with Tunisia's ruling Islamists denouncing it
as a coup while Gulf Arab leaders celebrated.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will rise by 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to July 20, an analyst who estimates future shipments
said.
* Norway's second most productive oilfield, Grane, will be
shut down for an undetermined period next spring, operator
Statoil said.
* Brazil expects an upfront payment of at least 15 billion
reais ($7 billion) from the winner of the October auction for
rights to develop Libra, the country's largest-ever oil
discovery, the government said.
* The European Central Bank broke with precedent by
declaring it would keep interest rates at record lows for an
extended period and may yet cut further, responding to
turbulence caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit plan from
money-printing.
MARKETS NEWS
* Clear signals of looser policy ahead from central banks in
the UK and Europe on Thursday sent the euro to a five-week low,
lifted bond prices and gave a boost to share markets.
* The U.S. dollar sped higher on the euro and sterling on
Friday after the ECB and BoE both blindsided markets with
decidedly dovish policy guidance, leaving the Federal Reserve as
the only major central bank with any inclination to rein back
stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 1230 GMT U.S. Unemployment rate June
- 1230 GMT U.S. Non-farm payrolls June
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)