TOKYO, Sept 9 U.S. crude futures fell below $110 a barrel on Monday as investors took profits following gains of 3 percent in the last two sessions, underpinned by uncertainty over a possible U.S. military strike against Syria.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery was down 67 cents at $109.86 a barrel by 2235 GMT. It settled up $2.16 at $110.53 on Friday in its highest close since May 3, 2011.

* London Brent crude for October delivery was down 46 cents at $115.66 a barrel, after settling up 86 cents.

* The White House pressed its case on Sunday for military action in Syria but faced an uphill fight in Congress, where several prominent lawmakers said they had not been persuaded to approve strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

* The United States left the door open on Sunday to seeking a United Nations Security Council resolution that could endorse punishing Syria for a chemical weapons attack last month and indicated Arab countries were seeking a tough response.

* China imported 21.43 million tonnes of crude oil in August, down 17.9 percent from 26.11 million tonnes in the previous month, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

* China's broad exports rose more than expected in August, boosted by improving demand for the country's goods in major markets and adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy may have avoided a sharp slowdown.

* Poor weather conditions halted sea traffic at all of Kuwait's ports on Sunday, state news agency KUNA reported citing the maritime authority.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks could be in for a jolt of volatility in the week ahead as Congress debates whether to authorize a strike against Syria and as the Federal Reserve's pivotal decision on winding down its stimulus grows near.

* The yen fell against the dollar and euro first thing on Monday, reversing most of the gains made late last week as investors positioned for a rally in the Nikkei after Tokyo won a bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 0830 Euro Zone Sentix index Sep

- 1400 U.S. Employment trends Aug

- 1900 U.S. Consumer credit July (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)