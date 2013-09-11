TOKYO, Sept 11 U.S. crude futures fell towards
$107 a barrel on Wednesday, extending declines into a third day
as Syria accepted a Russian proposal to give up its chemical
weapons, easing concerns about the potential for U.S. military
strikes against Damascus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for October delivery was down 31 cents
at $107.08 a barrel by 0050 GMT, after settling $2.13 lower at
$107.39 on Tuesday.
* The contract has lost about $5 since reaching a 28-month
high of $112.24 late last month, with traders saying the risk
premium is fading as the likelihood of U.S. strikes on Syria
diminishes.
* London Brent crude for October delivery was up 5
cents at $111.30 a barrel, after ending down $2.47.
* Syria accepted the Russian proposal to give up chemical
weapons and win a reprieve from U.S. military strikes but
serious differences emerged between Russia and the United States
that could obstruct a U.N. resolution to seal a deal.
* Analysts have warned that oil prices could spike if
violence in Syria spills over into the region's main oil
producing countries.
* OPEC said the world oil market was well supplied despite a
plunge in Libya's output and forecast a further drop in its oil
market share in 2014 due to rising supply from the U.S. and
other countries outside the group.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised
its 2013 world oil demand growth forecast by 20,000 barrels per
day to 1.11 million bpd. In its monthly forecast, the agency cut
its oil demand growth estimate for 2014 by 30,000 bpd to 1.19
million bpd.
* U.S. crude stocks fell by 2.9 million barrels last week,
compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 1.5 million
barrels, data from American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday.
Gasoline stocks rose by 195,000 barrels, compared with
analyst expectations in a Reuters poll of a 1.3 million barrel
decline.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index
advancing for its longest stretch since early July.
* The yen was soft while the euro and risk currencies held
firm on Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
- 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories
- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)