TOKYO, Sept 12 U.S. crude futures inched towards $108 a barrel in light trade on Thursday, with investors uncertain about the outlook for supply from the Middle East.

It remained unclear whether diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would avert a U.S. military strike on the country that could lead to disruption to oil supplies from the key producing region.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery was up 12 cents at $107.68 a barrel by 0010 GMT, after settling 17 cents higher at $107.56 on Wednesday.

* The contract has lost 4 percent since hitting a 28-month high of $112.24 late last month, with potential U.S. military strikes against Syria looking less imminent.

* London Brent crude for October delivery was up 8 cents at $111.58 a barrel, after ending up 25 cents on Wednesday.

* The White House warned on Wednesday that a diplomatic solution over Syria would take "some time" and pledged to pursue talks despite scepticism from U.S. lawmakers that Damascus would make good on a Russian plan to surrender its chemical weapons.

* The five permanent veto-wielding powers of the U.N. Security Council met in New York on Wednesday to discuss plans to place Syria's chemical weapons under international control as Britain, France and the United States talked about drafting a resolution.

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell slightly last week, while stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub declined for the 10th straight week, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Libya's attorney general has issued arrest warrants for the leaders of oil strikers, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday, adding he would act soon against the protesters.

* North Sea oil output will rise by 8.2 percent in October from September, according to loading programmes and industry sources, not enough to put much downward pressure on Brent oil prices given wider supply disruption.

* The Obama administration on Wednesday authorized natural gas exports from a fourth U.S. facility, unexpectedly accelerating a review process that would-be gas exporters and their allies in Congress had criticized as too slow.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a seventh straight day.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose by a marginal 0.2 percent on Wednesday after markets weighed the U.S. plan to hold back an attack on Syria if Damascus surrenders its chemical weapons.

* The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next week.

1600 U.S. World agricultural supply and demand estimates (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)