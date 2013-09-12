(Corrects third bullet point to show Brent closed up 25 cents
on Wednesday, not 17 cents)
TOKYO, Sept 12 U.S. crude futures inched towards
$108 a barrel in light trade on Thursday, with investors
uncertain about the outlook for supply from the Middle East.
It remained unclear whether diplomatic efforts to eliminate
Syria's chemical weapons would avert a U.S. military strike on
the country that could lead to disruption to oil supplies from
the key producing region.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for October delivery was up 12 cents at
$107.68 a barrel by 0010 GMT, after settling 17 cents higher at
$107.56 on Wednesday.
* The contract has lost 4 percent since hitting a 28-month
high of $112.24 late last month, with potential U.S. military
strikes against Syria looking less imminent.
* London Brent crude for October delivery was up 8
cents at $111.58 a barrel, after ending up 25 cents on
Wednesday.
* The White House warned on Wednesday that a diplomatic
solution over Syria would take "some time" and pledged to pursue
talks despite scepticism from U.S. lawmakers that Damascus would
make good on a Russian plan to surrender its chemical weapons.
* The five permanent veto-wielding powers of the U.N.
Security Council met in New York on Wednesday to discuss plans
to place Syria's chemical weapons under international control as
Britain, France and the United States talked about drafting a
resolution.
* U.S. crude oil inventories fell slightly last week, while
stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub declined for the 10th
straight week, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
* Libya's attorney general has issued arrest warrants for
the leaders of oil strikers, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on
Wednesday, adding he would act soon against the protesters.
* North Sea oil output will rise by 8.2 percent in October
from September, according to loading programmes and industry
sources, not enough to put much downward pressure on Brent oil
prices given wider supply disruption.
* The Obama administration on Wednesday authorized natural
gas exports from a fourth U.S. facility, unexpectedly
accelerating a review process that would-be gas exporters and
their allies in Congress had criticized as too slow.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500
up for a seventh straight day.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose by a marginal 0.2 percent on Wednesday after
markets weighed the U.S. plan to hold back an attack on Syria if
Damascus surrenders its chemical weapons.
* The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of
major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued
to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal
Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next
week.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
0800 Italy Industrial output
0900 Euro zone Industrial production
1200 India Industrial output
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Import prices
1600 U.S. World agricultural supply and demand estimates
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)