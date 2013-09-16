SINGAPORE, Sept 16 U.S. crude oil futures
dropped by more than a dollar to below $108 a barrel on Monday
as supply concerns abated after the U.S. agreed to call off
military action against Syria in a deal with Russia to remove
President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery touched a session
low of $106.76 a barrel. By 0047 GMT, it was down 66 cents at
$107.55.
* Brent oil for delivery in November slipped 75
cents to $110.95 per barrel, after falling to as low as $110.25
earlier.
* Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude declined last
week as the threat of a U.S. military strike against Syria
ebbed, calming worries of the conflict spreading to big oil
producers in the Middle East.
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed over the weekend to back a
nine-month U.N. programme to destroy Assad's chemical arsenal.
Syria's government hailed the deal as a "victory" as Assad's
jets and artillery hit rebel suburbs of the capital again on
Sunday.
* The decline in oil prices came despite the weakness in the
dollar which typically makes dollar-denominated assets cheaper
for holders of other currencies.
* The dollar fell after Lawrence Summers, a former top aide
to President Barack Obama and Treasury secretary under President
Bill Clinton, withdrew from consideration to succeed Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, after liberal pressure soured his
confirmation prospects.
* Asian oil importers looking for more supplies to help
dampen rising fuel costs received short shrift from the world's
top producers at a meeting in Seoul last week. Asian energy
ministers are divided between exporters enjoying bumper revenues
on one side and importers on the other struggling to pay for the
oil and gas that fuels their economies.
* Gains from ferrying more West African crude to the U.S.
East Coast are proving limited for oil tanker operators such as
Nordic American Tankers Ltd, even as some refiners
consider processing more foreign crude in place of domestic oil.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rallied after Summers dropped from the race
to be head of the Federal Reserve, while progress on Syria also
shored up risk appetite.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 ECB President Draghi speaks at a conference in Berlin
1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey
1315 U.S. Industrial output
