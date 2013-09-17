SINGAPORE, Sept 17 U.S. oil futures fell for a
third session running to touch two-week lows on Tuesday after a
diplomatic resolution to the Syrian crisis calmed worries that
crude supply from the Middle East would be at risk.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery was down 72 cents
at $105.87 a barrel by 0047 GMT, after hitting a session low of
$105.72, its cheapest level since Sept. 3.
* Brent crude for delivery in November fell 47 cents
to $109.60 per barrel, after touching a near one-month low of
$108.73 in the previous session.
* Brent dropped 2.4 percent on Monday, its steepest
single-day decline since June 20 after the United States agreed
to call off military action against Syria in a deal with Russia
to remove Damascus's chemical weapons.
* But the U.S., Britain and France warned President Bashar
al-Assad that there would be consequences if he failed to hand
over Syria's chemical weapons and said a U.N. report on the Aug.
21 sarin gas attack left little doubt that Assad's forces were
to blame.
* Iran said it wanted to settle a decade-old nuclear dispute
with the West that has raised fears of a new Middle East war,
but the United States said it must back words with action.
* The Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting later on
Tuesday and is expected to cut its monthly $85-billion bond
purchases by at least $10 billion, which could fuel further
weakness in oil prices.
* Libya took the first steps towards restarting some of its
oil output as the government said a tentative deal with
protesters in the country's west allowed pumping to resume from
a major field.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares slipped and the dollar treaded water as
global markets braced for the outcome of the Fed's two-day
policy meeting at which it is widely expected to begin
withdrawing stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China FDI
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Consumer inflation
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)