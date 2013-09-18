SINGAPORE, Sept 18 U.S. oil futures steadied
above $105 a barrel on Wednesday after a three-day slide as
tensions over Syria receded. Investors are waiting on the
outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, where it is expected
to start rolling back economic stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery was unchanged at
$105.42 a barrel by 0006 GMT. The contract fell to a two-week
low of $104.94 on Tuesday as major world powers met to draft a
resolution to destroy Syria's cache of chemical weapons, calming
investor fears of an imminent U.S. military strike.
* Brent crude for November delivery fell 47 cents to
$107.72 a barrel. The oil benchmark hit a low of $107.41 on
Tuesday, its weakest since Aug. 8.
* Diplomats from the United States, Russia, Britain, France
and China launched negotiations on Tuesday on a Western-drafted
resolution that would demand the destruction of Syria's chemical
arsenal in line with a U.S.-Russian deal agreed last weekend.
* Investor focus will be on the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting which concludes later in the day. The Fed is
expected to trim its monthly $85-billion bond purchases by at
least $10 billion.
* Libya's prime minister appealed to the outside world to
help restore security, as it combats political chaos and tries
to restart oil exports crippled by protesters at a cost of $130
million a day in lost income.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough against a
basket of major currencies in early Asian trade as investors bet
that any move by the Fed to roll back stimulus will be very
modest.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Building permits
1230 U.S. Housing starts
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
1800 Federal Open Market Committee ends policy meeting
1830 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news briefing
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)