SINGAPORE, Sept 18 U.S. oil futures steadied above $105 a barrel on Wednesday after a three-day slide as tensions over Syria receded. Investors are waiting on the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, where it is expected to start rolling back economic stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery was unchanged at $105.42 a barrel by 0006 GMT. The contract fell to a two-week low of $104.94 on Tuesday as major world powers met to draft a resolution to destroy Syria's cache of chemical weapons, calming investor fears of an imminent U.S. military strike.

* Brent crude for November delivery fell 47 cents to $107.72 a barrel. The oil benchmark hit a low of $107.41 on Tuesday, its weakest since Aug. 8.

* Diplomats from the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China launched negotiations on Tuesday on a Western-drafted resolution that would demand the destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal in line with a U.S.-Russian deal agreed last weekend.

* Investor focus will be on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which concludes later in the day. The Fed is expected to trim its monthly $85-billion bond purchases by at least $10 billion.

* Libya's prime minister appealed to the outside world to help restore security, as it combats political chaos and tries to restart oil exports crippled by protesters at a cost of $130 million a day in lost income.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough against a basket of major currencies in early Asian trade as investors bet that any move by the Fed to roll back stimulus will be very modest.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 U.S. Building permits

1230 U.S. Housing starts

1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

1800 Federal Open Market Committee ends policy meeting

1830 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news briefing (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)