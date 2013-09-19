SINGAPORE, Sept 19 U.S. crude futures gained for a second session on Thursday as the Federal Reserve surprised markets by holding on to its monetary stimulus, a move that is expected to underpin demand for oil from the world's top consumer.

A steeper-than-forecast drop in weekly U.S. oil inventories to the lowest since March 2012 also supported prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery rose 49 cents to $108.56 a barrel by 0043 GMT. The contract jumped 2.5 on Wednesday in a broad-based relief rally in commodities and other riskier assets after the Fed's decision.

* Brent oil for November delivery edged up 35 cents to $110.95 a barrel, after ending up 2.2 percent.

* The Federal Reserve defied investor expectations by postponing the start of the rollback of its monetary stimulus, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth. Chairman Ben Bernanke said policymakers could move later this year if they gain more confidence on the economic outlook.

* According to a Reuters poll on Wednesday, economists at 9 of 17 primary dealers surveyed after the Fed announcement said the central bank could announce a reduction in bond purchases at the end of their Dec. 11-12 policy meeting, although most stressed that their forecasts were very far from certain.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 4.37 million barrels last week to 356 million barrels, their lowest level since March 2012, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The drop was far bigger than the 1.4-million-barrel draw forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

* Libya's crude oil production has recovered to nearly 40 percent of its pre-war capacity with exports set to rise as major western fields ramped up output after protesters agreed to reopen them.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar languished at a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies after the Fed wrong footed many investors who had positioned for a scaling back in its massive stimulus program.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1230 U.S. Q2 current account

1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index

1400 U.S. Existing home sales (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)