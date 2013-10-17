SINGAPORE Oct 17 U.S. crude oil futures steadied above $102 a barrel on Thursday, after gaining more than a dollar in the prior session, as U.S. lawmakers moved to avert a debt default and reopen government agencies that have been shut since Oct. 1.

The U.S. Senate passed legislation raising the Treasury Department's borrowing authority and sent the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery was off 16 cents at $102.13 a barrel by 0027 GMT. The contract rose by $1.08 on Wednesday.

* Brent oil for delivery in December was down 10 cents at $110.49 per barrel.

* The U.S. deal offers only a temporary fix. It funds the government until Jan. 15 and raises the debt ceiling until Feb. 7, so Americans face the possibility of another government shutdown early next year.

* Oil was the only outperformer among major commodities on Wednesday. Many analysts have said a U.S. debt default would be catastrophic for the global economy, but they have regarded the possibility of it happening as slim.

* The Chinese government is investigating the former head of PetroChina's Indonesian operations, just weeks after authorities announced a corruption investigation into other former senior executives at the state oil giant.

* Iraq said China is seeking to increase purchases of its crude by more than two-thirds next year, stepping up the rivalry between Baghdad and top exporter Saudi Arabia for a bigger slice of the growing Asian market.

* Rising oil and gas production and improving energy efficiency in the United States could slash its oil imports in half by the end of 2020 from levels seen two years ago, the International Energy Agency said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Australian shares opened higher on Thursday, setting the stage for a relief rally in Asia with Washington on the cusp of securing a deal to lift the government's borrowing limit and avoid a historic default.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 U.S. Philadelphia business activity (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)