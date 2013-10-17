SINGAPORE Oct 17 U.S. crude oil futures
steadied above $102 a barrel on Thursday, after gaining more
than a dollar in the prior session, as U.S. lawmakers moved to
avert a debt default and reopen government agencies that have
been shut since Oct. 1.
The U.S. Senate passed legislation raising the Treasury
Department's borrowing authority and sent the measure to the
House of Representatives for final passage.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery was off 16 cents
at $102.13 a barrel by 0027 GMT. The contract rose by $1.08 on
Wednesday.
* Brent oil for delivery in December was down 10
cents at $110.49 per barrel.
* The U.S. deal offers only a temporary fix. It funds the
government until Jan. 15 and raises the debt ceiling until Feb.
7, so Americans face the possibility of another government
shutdown early next year.
* Oil was the only outperformer among major commodities on
Wednesday. Many analysts have said a U.S. debt default would be
catastrophic for the global economy, but they have regarded the
possibility of it happening as slim.
* The Chinese government is investigating the former head of
PetroChina's Indonesian operations, just weeks after
authorities announced a corruption investigation into other
former senior executives at the state oil giant.
* Iraq said China is seeking to increase purchases of its
crude by more than two-thirds next year, stepping up the rivalry
between Baghdad and top exporter Saudi Arabia for a bigger slice
of the growing Asian market.
* Rising oil and gas production and improving energy
efficiency in the United States could slash its oil imports in
half by the end of 2020 from levels seen two years ago, the
International Energy Agency said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Australian shares opened higher on Thursday, setting the
stage for a relief rally in Asia with Washington on the cusp of
securing a deal to lift the government's borrowing limit and
avoid a historic default.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment
0800 Euro zone Current account
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Philadelphia business activity
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)