SINGAPORE Oct 18 U.S. crude oil futures hovered
near their lowest level in more than three months on Friday as
investors weighed the economic cost of the 16-day partial U.S.
government shutdown for the world's top oil consumer.
U.S. crude is on track for a second weekly decline as prices
failed to stage a relief rally after U.S. lawmakers passed
last-minute legislation to avoid a debt default and reopen
government agencies that have been shut since Oct. 1.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery was up 7 cents at
$100.74 a barrel by 0025 GMT. The contract touched a session low
of $100.03 on Thursday, its weakest since July 3, and was down
1.3 percent for the week so far.
* Brent crude for delivery in December gained 9
cents to $109.20. The crude benchmark has lost nearly 2 percent
for the week.
* Investors are eyeing a slew of Chinese data including
gross domestic product and industrial output. Analysts polled by
Reuters expect the world's No. 2 economy to have grown 7.8
percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, picking up
from 7.5 percent in the previous three months as firmer foreign
and domestic demand lifted factory production and retail sales.
* Fast-growing oil and gas producers Russia and North
America are spending billions of dollars on pipelines and port
facilities to supply energy to Asia, intent on grabbing a bigger
share of the world's fastest growing fuel market from Middle
East suppliers.
* North America has pushed Australia out of the top spot for
new Asian investment in gas development, with most of the supply
from existing Australian projects sold off and buyers hunting
for cheaper fuel, industry executives said this week.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday
said it will release weekly oil and natural gas inventory
reports for the week ending Oct. 11 on Monday and Tuesday,
respectively. The publication was delayed by the U.S. government
shutdown.
* A senior western diplomat cautioned that any breakthrough
in diplomacy over Iran's nuclear programme was not "close",
seeking to dampen expectations the next round of talks on Nov.
7-8 could lead to a deal.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar languished near an eight-month low versus the
euro as investors counted the costs of a two-week U.S.
government shutdown.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Q3 GDP
0200 China Industrial output
0200 China Retail sales
0200 China Urban investment
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)