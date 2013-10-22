SINGAPORE Oct 22 U.S. oil futures fell to their lowest since early July below $99 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by rising U.S. crude inventories that reflected slow demand in the world's top consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery fell as low as $98.85 a barrel, its lowest level since July 2, having breached the $100 support on Monday. By 0037 GMT, it was down 22 cents at $99.00.

* Brent crude for delivery in December was little changed at $109.65 per barrel.

* Brent has widened its premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to as much as $10.44 on Tuesday, the biggest since late April.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose by a more than expected 4 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 11 and increased at the Cushing oil storage hub for the first time since the end of June, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Monday. The agency resumed the publication of its weekly inventory data which was delayed by the 16-day partial U.S. government shutdown.

* Investors are eyeing the U.S. September jobs data which was also delayed by the government shutdown. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 180,000 jobs were created in September compared with 169,000 jobs in August, with the unemployment rate seen steady at 7.3 percent.

* Brazilian state-run energy company Petrobras teamed up with European oil majors and Chinese rivals to buy the country's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price, a disappointing outcome for a sale that was supposed to launch Brazil as a petroleum power.

* China would need to make huge cuts in its Iranian oil imports over the last quarter of 2013 if it is to meet an unofficial target for the year and increase its chances for winning a waiver to U.S. sanctions aimed at Tehran's nuclear programme.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares steadied at a five-month high and the dollar stabilised ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that will give clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing stimulus this year.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China House prices

1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1230 U.S. Unemployment rate

1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls

1300 U.S. Net capital flows

1400 U.S. Construction spending

1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)