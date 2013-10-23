(Corrects rise in Cushing crude stocks in paragraph six to
423,000 barrels)
SINGAPORE Oct 23 U.S. oil futures steadied
above $98 a barrel on Wednesday, near their weakest level in
almost four months, amid swelling crude stockpiles in the
world's top consumer that kept Brent's premium to the U.S.
contract at its widest since April.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery was off 5 cents at
$98.25 a barrel by 0056 GMT. The November futures, the previous
front-month contract, which expired on Tuesday hit a low of
$97.50, its weakest since July 1.
* Brent crude gained 7 cents to $110.04 a barrel.
* The Brent/WTI spread CL-LCO1=R rose to as much as $11.94
on Wednesday, the most since April 15. The price gap could deter
U.S. imports of overseas crude and may bolster inland margins.
* Recent data showing that crude stockpiles in Cushing,
Oklahoma, were rising again after a 14-week decline fueled
selling pressure in the U.S. contract.
* Figures from industry group American Petroleum Institute
showed stocks at the U.S. oil storage hub rose last week by
423,000 barrels, the second weekly increase in a row, while U.S.
crude inventories rose by 3 million barrels.
* But hopes the Federal Reserve will maintain its economic
stimulus for longer could keep oil's losses in check. A smaller
than forecast increase of 148,000 in U.S. nonfarm payrolls for
September backed expectations the Fed could keep its monthly
bond buying into next year.
* Iran is reaching out to its old oil buyers and is ready to
cut prices if Western sanctions against it are eased, promising
a battle for market share in a world less hungry for oil than
when sanctions were imposed.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar wobbled near two-year lows against the euro
after disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented expectations that
the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at least
until early next year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business climate
1230 U.S. Import/export prices
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Employment trend index
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)