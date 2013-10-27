TOKYO Oct 28 U.S. crude futures edged lower on
Monday, paring a 0.8 percent gain in the previous session,
pressured by a seasonal dip in demand in the world's top oil
consumer and increasing domestic oil production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 22 cents
at $97.63 a barrel by 2325 GMT, after settling up 74 cents at
$97.85 on Friday.
* The contract hit a four-month low of $95.95 on Thursday on
rising supply. Oil inventories last week hit the highest level
since June, according to government data.
* London Brent crude for December delivery was up
12 cents at $107.05 a barrel, after settling down 6 cents.
* Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to make any shift
to monetary policy this week as they wait for more evidence of
how badly Washington's budget battle has hurt the U.S. economy.
Indeed, they could stand pat for the rest of this year.
* Iran has not halted its most sensitive uranium enrichment
work, a senior Iranian parliamentarian said, contradicting a
statement by another lawmaker last week.
* Diplomats accredited to the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on
Friday they had no information to substantiate the report that
Tehran had halted enrichment of uranium to 20 percent. Israel
also dismissed the original report as "irrelevant".
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Friday,
boosted by gains in technology shares after strong results from
Microsoft and Amazon.com.
* The euro stood little changed against the dollar on
Monday, hovering close to a two-year high.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- 1315 U.S. Industrial output Sept
- 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Sept
- 1400 U.S. Dallas Fed mfg bus index Oct