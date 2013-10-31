TOKYO Oct 31 U.S. crude futures dropped for a
third day on Thursday as government data showed a large rise in
U.S. oil inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 13 cents
at $96.64 a barrel by 0112 GMT, after settling $1.43 lower on
Wednesday.
* London Brent crude for December delivery had lost
28 cents to $109.58 a barrel, after finishing 85 cents higher on
Wednesday.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on
Wednesday a sharp 4.1-million-barrel rise in crude stocks in the
United States. Supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. oil
storage hub climbed 2.2 million barrels, their third straight
weekly rise.
* The Federal Reserve extended its support for a soft U.S.
economy on Wednesday, sounding a bit less optimistic about
growth as it announced plans to keep buying $85 billion in bonds
per month.
* The Bank of Japan is expected to slightly revise up its
economic growth forecast to around 1.5 percent for the next
fiscal year at a policy review later in the day.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having extended
gains after the Fed kept its massive stimulus in place in a
widely expected decision.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
which tracks 19 futures markets in all, closed down
nearly a quarter percentage point on Wednesday after a sharp
drop in U.S. crude prices.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
N/A Bank of Japan Interest rate decision
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0700 Germany Import prices
0700 Germany Retail sales
0745 France Consumer spending
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)