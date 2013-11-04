SINGAPORE Nov 4 U.S. crude oil steadied near
its weakest level in more than four months on Monday as a firmer
dollar added to worries over ample supplies in the world's top
oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery was off 2 cents at
$94.59 a barrel by 0040 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude fell
as low as $94.36 on Friday, its weakest since June 26 as the
dollar rallied after U.S. factory output grew at its fastest
pace in 2-1/2 years.
* A stronger U.S. currency, which makes dollar-denominated
assets such as oil more expensive for holders of other
currencies, helped drag down the Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity
CRB index by 1 percent to its lowest since June 2012.
* High stockpiles of U.S. crude have also pressured U.S. oil
prices, which fell 3.3 percent last week, the steepest drop
since the week ended June 21.
* Brent crude was down 4 cents at $105.87. It
reached a low of $105.78, matching Friday's trough which was the
weakest since late July.
* Activity in China's services sector expanded at the
fastest pace in 13 months in October, offering further
indications that the economy has stabilised, though activity in
some important areas including new orders slowed.
* Sinochem Corp will become one of Baghdad's top oil buyers
next year when the Chinese state company starts its first wholly
owned refinery, the latest example of Iraq beating Middle
Eastern rivals in the competition for new markets in Asia.
* Leaders of an autonomy movement in Libya's oil-rich east
unilaterally declared a regional government on Sunday, in a
challenge to the weak central government as new violence erupted
in the restive region.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro languished at two-week lows, having suffered its
biggest drop in over a year last week as expectations grew the
European Central Bank will be forced to cut interest rates to
shore up growth. The dollar held near six-week peaks versus a
basket of major currencies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
0930 Euro zone Sentix index
1445 U.S. ISM-New York business activity
1500 U.S. Factory orders
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)