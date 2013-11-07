SINGAPORE Nov 7 U.S. crude futures edged up for
a second session on Thursday after a bigger than forecast drop
in gasoline inventories calmed concerns over rising supplies in
the world's top oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery was up 11 cents at
$94.91 a barrel by 0029 GMT, adding to Wednesday's gain of more
than a dollar. The contract touched an intraday low of $93.07 on
Tuesday, its cheapest since June 24.
* U.S. gasoline inventories dropped by 3.8 million barrels
last week, much larger than the 300,000-barrel draw analysts had
expected, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. Four-week average gasoline demand stood at 9.1
million barrels-per-day last week, its highest level since the
end of the summer driving season.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.6 million barrels, as
forecast, to 385 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 1, the
largest seven-week build since May 2012
* U.S. GDP data is due later in the day and economists in a
Reuters poll expect annual growth to have slowed to 2.0 percent
in the third quarter from 2.5 percent in the second quarter. Any
slower number could boost hopes the Federal Reservve will keep
its monetary stimulus running and potentially lift commodities.
* Four NYMEX traders have alleged that the North Sea Brent
crude oil market has been manipulated by oil majors and trading
houses since at least 2002, in a class action they brought in
the wake of a wide ranging European Commission inquiry.
* CME Group Inc plans to announce new specifications
and tests for West Texas Intermediate crude backing its
benchmark oil futures contract early next year, and implement
the new specs by the end of 2014.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks got off to a sluggish start as investors
hunkered down to take the latest pulse on the U.S. economy and
implications for the Federal Reserve's easy money policy, while
the euro perked up ahead of the European Central Bank
meeting.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial output
1200 Bank of England policy decision
1245 European Central Bank policy decision
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi gives news conference
after interest rate decision
1330 U.S. Advance Q3 GDP
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
2000 U.S. Consumer credit
