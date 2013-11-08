SINGAPORE Nov 8 U.S. crude futures rose in
early Asian trade on Friday as faster than expected economic
growth in the world's top oil consumer revived hopes of
increased demand.
U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerated in the
third quarter at 2.8 percent annual rate, the quickest pace in a
year, after expanding at a 2.5 percent clip in the second
quarter.
But the recovery also supported the case for a cutback in
stimulus by the Federal Reserve later this year, which would
reduce the supply of dollars and make dollar-denominated assets
such as oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
U.S. oil gained 39 cents to $94.59 by 0021 GMT, after
ending 60 cents lower under pressure from a stronger dollar.
Brent crude settled $1.78 lower, losing $2 at one point
to trade as low as $103.24, its lowest mark since July 2.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Rival militiamen battled each other for hours with
anti-aircraft guns and grenades across Tripoli on Thursday,
killing at least one person and wounding 12 in the worst
fighting for months in the Libyan capital, medical sources said.
* A threat by the U.S. Congress to slap tough new sanctions
on Iran hung over negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program on
Thursday, even as diplomats at talks in Geneva voiced optimism
an agreement was close.
* OPEC could lose almost 8 percent of its oil market share
in the next five years as the shale energy boom and other
competing sources boost rival supply, offering the exporter
group little benefit from rising world demand.
* The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record
low and said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro
zone's recovery from stalling as inflation tumbles. The move
took financial markets by surprise - the euro fell sharply in
response while European shares rose.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro slid to a more than seven-week low against the
dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank shocked
investors by cutting interest rates and said that policy will
remain accommodative for as long as necessary.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0200 China Exports
- 0200 China Imports
- 0200 China Trade balance
- 0700 Germany Trade balance
- 0745 France Industrial output
- 0745 France Trade balance
- 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
- 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
- 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index
- 1700 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)