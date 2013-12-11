SINGAPORE Dec 11 U.S. oil futures traded at
their highest in six weeks above $98 a barrel on Wednesday after
U.S. data showed a larger-than-expected drop in crude
inventories.
Traders are also betting on a narrower spread between Brent
and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures as they expect changes
in pipeline flows to ease a supply glut at the WTI delivery
point in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures CL-LCO1=R settled on
Tuesday at $10.87 a barrel, the narrowest spread in nearly five
weeks.
Royal Dutch Shell moved closer on Tuesday to
shipping a glut of light sweet oil from Texas to Louisiana after
it filed tariffs for its Houston-to-Houma pipeline reversal with
federal regulators. A Shell spokeswoman said the line would be
operational by year-end.
TransCanada Corp said on Monday it had begun filling its
700,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil pipeline, which will transport
crude from Cushing to Gulf Coast refiners.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for January delivery had climbed
15 cents to $98.66 a barrel by 0017 GMT after a 1.2 percent rise
the previous day.
* January Brent crude closed down 1 cent at $109.38
a barrel on Tuesday.
* Crude inventories fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week
to Dec. 6 to 370.3 million barrels, data from industry group the
American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Analysts in a
Reuters poll had expected a 3-million barrel drop.
* U.S. oil production hit its highest level in 25 years in
November, reaching an average of 8 million barrels per day, the
U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly
short-term energy outlook.
* OPEC has trimmed its crude oil output towards next year's
global requirement, the exporter group said on Tuesday, further
whittling away at a supply surplus that could weigh on prices.
* Leaders of a movement seeking autonomy for Libya's eastern
Cyrenaica region said on Tuesday they could allow oil exports to
resume on Sunday from several ports, if Tripoli meets their
demands and allows the region to take its share of crude.
* Senior Iranian officials indicated on Tuesday that
progress was being achieved in expert-level talks between Tehran
and six world powers over the implementation of a landmark
nuclear deal.
* China's implied oil demand rose 1.5 percent in November
from the preceding month to a five-month high, as two major
refineries restarted after an overhaul, but full-year growth is
heading for the weakest rise in at least five years.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets look set for another indecisive
session on Wednesday as investors booked profits on a range of
once-crowded positions, sending the dollar and Wall Street
lower, while lifting the euro, bonds and gold.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0745 GMT France Current account
- 1200 GMT U.S. weekly mortgage market index
- 1430 GMT U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before
congressional committee
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stocks
- 1900 GMT U.S. Federal budget
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)