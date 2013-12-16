Toshiba's Westinghouse brings in bankruptcy lawyers; disclosure deadlines loom
SINGAPORE Dec 16 U.S. crude edged up on Monday after falling to a 1-1/2 week low the session before, but prices remained under $97 a barrel amid growing expectations the Federal Reserve would move to curb its monetary stimulus as early as this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery had edged up 14 cents to $96.74 per barrel by 0029 GMT. The contract touched a low of $96.26 on Friday, its weakest since Dec. 3.
* Brent crude for January was 65 cents higher at $109.48, after falling to as far as $108.02 in the previous session, the lowest since Nov. 21.
* The Fed holds its next policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and anticipation is high that the U.S. central bank could decide to reduce its monthly $85 billion bond purchases after a spate of upbeat U.S. economic data.
* A cut in the Fed's bond-buying is expected to curb liquidity and appetite for risky assets including oil.
* A group that has seized oil ports as it seeks autonomy for East Libya said it would negotiate with government officials for a greater share of the country's wealth but if its demands were not met by Sunday, it would try to sell crude on its own.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar started trade in Asia on Monday much where New York left it as investors waited for the Fed gathering.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0758 GMT France Markit Mfg Flash PMI
- 0828 GMT Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI
- 0858 GMT European Markit Mfg flash PMI
- 1000 GMT European Eurostat trade data
- 1415 GMT U.S. Industrial output (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)
