SINGAPORE Dec 19 U.S. oil futures fell on
Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to
scale back its bond buying stimulus programme, even as outgoing
chairman Ben Bernanke pledged the U.S. central bank would
continue to support the economy.
The central bank trimmed the pace of its monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion, while also suggesting
its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than
previously promised.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery slipped 25 cents
to $97.81 a barrel by 0036 GMT.
* February Brent crude (LCOc1) had closed at $109.63 on
Wednesday, up 1 percent, or $1.19, on the day.
* Iran and six other countries including the U.S., Russia
and China, will resume talks in Geneva on Thursday about how to
implement a landmark nuclear agreement a week after Tehran broke
off the discussions in anger at an expanding U.S. sanctions
blacklist.
* India's oil imports from Iran fell 34.8 percent in
April-November from a year ago despite a jump last month, giving
New Delhi room to import more till March and still win another
waiver of U.S. sanctions.
* European carbon prices hit a seven week high on Wednesday
in thin trade and on the back of an absence of government
auctions of permits.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar rose to 104.37 yen in early trade
on Thursday, its highest level since October 2008, after the
Federal Reserve said it will rein in its massive bond-buying
stimulus.
* U.S. stocks ended Wednesday at record highs with the Dow
Jones industrial average climbing 292.71 points or 1.84
percent, to end at 16,167.97, while the S&P 500 gained
29.65 points or 1.66 percent, to finish at 1,810.65. The Nasdaq
Composite added 46.384 points or 1.15 percent, to close
at 4,070.064.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0900 GMT Euro zone current account
- 1330 GMT U.S. weekly jobless claims
- 1500 GMT U.S. existing home sales
- 1500 GMT U.S. Philly Fed business index
- 1500 GMT U.S. leading indicators
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Ed Davies)