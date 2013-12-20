SINGAPORE Dec 20 U.S. oil futures lost ground on
Friday as investors took profits following gains the session
before, when refinery strikes in France boosted European demand
for distillate imports.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery had dropped 34
cents to $98.70 a barrel by 0036 GMT, down from Thursday's close
of $99.04 a barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 1 percent on
Thursday, surging through the 200-day moving average of $98.78
for the first time in a week.
* February Brent crude (LCOc1) closed at $110.29 per barrel
on Thursday, up 63 cents from the day before, after demand was
buoyed by continued production outages in Libya.
* Striking workers in France closed a fourth Total refinery
on Thursday, increasing the amount of shuttered capacity to up
to 843,000 barrels per day (bpd).
* U.S. demand for petroleum products rose to 19.4 million
barrels per day, up 4.9 percent year-on-year, and the highest
November level in six years, data from the American Petroleum
Institute showed on Thursday.
* Iran and six world powers resumed expert-level talks in
Geneva on Thursday to work out how to implement a landmark deal
obliging Tehran to curb its nuclear programme in return for an
easing of sanctions.
* Libya is stepping up fuel imports as the OPEC producer's
second-largest refinery at Zawiya runs at only half-capacity due
to oilfield strikes, a refinery official said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks got off to a cautious start on Friday
tracking a more circumspect session on Wall Street overnight, as
investors reassessed the Federal Reserve's policy outlook
following its decision this week to start tapering its massive
stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0700 GMT Germany GfK consumer sentiment
- 0700 GMT Germany producer prices
- 0745 GMT France business climate
- 1330 GMT U.S. final Q3 GDP
- 1500 GMT Euro zone consumer confidence
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)