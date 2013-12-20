SINGAPORE Dec 20 U.S. oil futures lost ground on Friday as investors took profits following gains the session before, when refinery strikes in France boosted European demand for distillate imports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery had dropped 34 cents to $98.70 a barrel by 0036 GMT, down from Thursday's close of $99.04 a barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 1 percent on Thursday, surging through the 200-day moving average of $98.78 for the first time in a week.

* February Brent crude (LCOc1) closed at $110.29 per barrel on Thursday, up 63 cents from the day before, after demand was buoyed by continued production outages in Libya.

* Striking workers in France closed a fourth Total refinery on Thursday, increasing the amount of shuttered capacity to up to 843,000 barrels per day (bpd).

* U.S. demand for petroleum products rose to 19.4 million barrels per day, up 4.9 percent year-on-year, and the highest November level in six years, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Thursday.

* Iran and six world powers resumed expert-level talks in Geneva on Thursday to work out how to implement a landmark deal obliging Tehran to curb its nuclear programme in return for an easing of sanctions.

* Libya is stepping up fuel imports as the OPEC producer's second-largest refinery at Zawiya runs at only half-capacity due to oilfield strikes, a refinery official said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks got off to a cautious start on Friday tracking a more circumspect session on Wall Street overnight, as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve's policy outlook following its decision this week to start tapering its massive stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0700 GMT Germany GfK consumer sentiment

- 0700 GMT Germany producer prices

- 0745 GMT France business climate

- 1330 GMT U.S. final Q3 GDP

- 1500 GMT Euro zone consumer confidence

(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)