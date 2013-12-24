PERTH Dec 24 U.S. oil futures fell in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors took profits ahead of year-end holidays, but the threat of supply disruptions in South Sudan and Libya limited losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery had dropped 24 cents to $98.67 per barrel by 0108 GMT.

* February Brent crude rose 11 cents to $111.67 per barrel.

* U.S. crude oil inventories likely fell for the fourth straight week last week, while gasoline inventories saw a preliminary rise, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

* Escalating violence in South Sudan threatens the country's 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil output.

U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon asked the U.N. Security Council on Monday to send 5,500 more peacekeepers to the African nation as soon as possible to protect civilians from worsening violence.

* In Libya, more than 1 million bpd has been cut off as ports were shut by a group demanding greater autonomy. Libya's oil minister said on Saturday force should be used to reopen oil ports in the eastern part of the country which have been closed for five months.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets should take cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook for the global economy, even as benign inflation left gold on course for its worst year in over two decades.

* The U.S. dollar continued to give back a some of its recent hefty gains on Tuesday in a market lacking conviction with many investors having already closed their books for the year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index

1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1330 U.S. Durable goods orders

1400 U.S. FHFA home price index

1500 U.S. New home sales