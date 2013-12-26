TOKYO Dec 26 U.S. crude futures were steady above $99 per barrel on Thursday, not far from a two-month high hit last week as conflict in South Sudan and protests in Libya curbed global supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February delivery was down 12 cents at $99.10 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after settling up 31 cents at $99.22 on Tuesday. Wednesday was a public holiday for Christmas in the United States and many other countries.

* The contract is holding not far from a two-month high of $99.40 hit on Friday.

* London Brent crude for February delivery had not yet started trading.

* South Sudanese troops are fighting to stop rebels loyal to the former vice president taking control of the major oil producing Upper Nile state capital Malakal, the presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

But he said Upper Nile oil fields, which produce about 200,000 barrels of oil per day, were far away from Malakal and under government control.

* U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose 716,000 barrels last week as refineries boosted output, while gasoline inventories slumped and distillate stocks drew, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* The U.S. EIA will publish its data on Dec. 27 at 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) due to the closure of the federal government on Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.

* Libya's oil and gas industry association said on Tuesday it was optimistic the government would soon reach an agreement with protesters occupying major oil export ports for months.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar stood steady against the euro on Thursday, holding above last Friday's two-week low of $1.3625.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims

- 2130 Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)