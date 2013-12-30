SINGAPORE Dec 30 U.S. crude oil futures slipped
on Monday but remained above $100 per barrel, after posting the
biggest gain in more than two months, fuelled by a decline in
U.S. oil inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for February delivery edged down
to $100.23 a barrel by 0038 GMT, down from $100.32 on Friday,
but still the highest level since October 21.
* Brent crude for February delivery rose to $112.33
a barrel up 15 cents from $112.18 on Friday, and the highest
level since December 3.
* U.S. crude stocks fell by 4.7 million barrels to 368
million barrels in the week ending December 20, according to
data from the Energy Information Administration, prompting U.S.
oil prices to gain over $1 a barrel on Friday.
* Negotiators from Iran and six world powers will resume
talks later today on how to roll out last month's landmark
nuclear deal.
* Oil security guards in Libya are threatening to block a
gas pipeline in what would be an escalation of a wave of strikes
at oilfields and export terminals that have reduced the
country's oil exports to a trickle.
* Production is returning to normal after workers ended
strikes at five Total refineries in France, action which
undermined Brent oil prices. [ID: nL6N0K619B]
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets looked to run out the year with a flourish
on Monday, with Japanese shares again set to lead the way and on
course to gain almost 56 percent in 2013.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 1500 GMT U.S. pending home sales
- 1530 GMT Dallas Fed Tex manufacturing index
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)