SINGAPORE Jan 7 U.S. oil futures rose in early
Asian trading after five consecutive sessions of losses, as
investors weigh mixed signals from Libya, while cold weather
across the central United States threatened production.
Expectations of more Libyan supply could push prices lower,
but an escalation of months-long civil unrest in the African
country could provide a floor under the market.
On Monday, Libya's navy opened fire after a Maltese-flagged
oil tanker approached to illegally load crude at a port that has
been controlled for months by armed protesters demanding more
autonomy from Tripoli.
Severe cold weather sweeping across the central United
States is threatening to curtail some oil production, but may
also curb demand for gasoline.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery rose 30 cents to
$93.73 a barrel by 0022 GMT, after settling 53 cents lower on
Monday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely rose 2.2
million barrels in the week ended Jan. 3 after near-record
five-week declines, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts
showed on Monday.
* OPEC's oil output averaged 29.53 million barrels per day
in December, falling to the lowest since May 2011, a Reuters
survey found, due to strikes and protests in Libya, stagnation
in Iraqi exports and a further reduction in Saudi Arabian
supply.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight
days of losses, while the dollar was on the defensive after
disappointing U.S. services sector data raised concerns about
stuttering growth in the world's largest economy.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was flat, having fallen 2.3 percent in the previous four
sessions.
* Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed the
pace of growth in the U.S. services sector slowed for a second
straight month in December with business activity expanding at a
lower rate and new orders contracting.
* U.S. private sector economic activity growth slowed
slightly in December, financial data firm Markit said its
composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0855 - German unemployment for December
1000 - Euro zone inflation for December
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)