SINGAPORE Jan 9 U.S. crude futures rose in
early Asian trading on Thursday, recovering from a six week-low
in the previous session when a large build in crude stockpiles
at the contract's delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, weighed
on the market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S crude for February delivery was up 21 cents at
$92.54 per barrel by 0037 GMT, after settling $1.34 lower on
Wednesday.
* Crude stocks at the oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose 1.1
million barrels in the week to Jan. 3, data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
* Total U.S. crude stocks fell by 2.7 million barrels last
week, led by a 6.2-million-barrel drop in Gulf Coast oil
inventories, EIA data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected a 900,000-barrel drop in oil stocks.
* Libya will take to court any foreign firms trying to buy
oil from eastern ports seized by armed protesters and stop doing
business with them, its oil minister said on Wednesday.
* The first crude has started to flow through Iraqi
Kurdistan's new pipeline across Turkey and the first independent
exports are expected to begin at the end of this month, the
Kurdistan Regional Government said on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a weak start on Thursday after a
lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight and ahead of
Chinese inflation data, while the dollar hit a seven-week
high against a basket of major currencies.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.2 percent after snapping a five-day
losing streak on Wednesday.
* Minutes of the Federal Reserve's Dec. 17-18 policy
meeting, released on Wednesday, showed the agency mostly in
favour of a cautious winding down of its commodity-friendly
stimulus programme.
* U.S. private-sector jobs data also boosted the dollar and
sparked speculation of sharper imminent cuts in the Fed's
stimulus, weighing on oil and other commodity markets.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0030 - Australia's building and private house approvals for
November.
0030 - Australia's retail sales for November.
0100 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision
0130 - China inflation data
1245 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement
1330 - U.S. weekly jobless claims for week ended Jan. 4
2350 - Japan December foreign reserves
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)