SINGAPORE Jan 9 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trading on Thursday, recovering from a six week-low in the previous session when a large build in crude stockpiles at the contract's delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, weighed on the market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S crude for February delivery was up 21 cents at $92.54 per barrel by 0037 GMT, after settling $1.34 lower on Wednesday.

* Crude stocks at the oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose 1.1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 3, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

* Total U.S. crude stocks fell by 2.7 million barrels last week, led by a 6.2-million-barrel drop in Gulf Coast oil inventories, EIA data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 900,000-barrel drop in oil stocks.

* Libya will take to court any foreign firms trying to buy oil from eastern ports seized by armed protesters and stop doing business with them, its oil minister said on Wednesday.

* The first crude has started to flow through Iraqi Kurdistan's new pipeline across Turkey and the first independent exports are expected to begin at the end of this month, the Kurdistan Regional Government said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares got off to a weak start on Thursday after a lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight and ahead of Chinese inflation data, while the dollar hit a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies.

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 percent after snapping a five-day losing streak on Wednesday.

* Minutes of the Federal Reserve's Dec. 17-18 policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed the agency mostly in favour of a cautious winding down of its commodity-friendly stimulus programme.

* U.S. private-sector jobs data also boosted the dollar and sparked speculation of sharper imminent cuts in the Fed's stimulus, weighing on oil and other commodity markets.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

0030 - Australia's building and private house approvals for November.

0030 - Australia's retail sales for November.

0100 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate decision

0130 - China inflation data

1245 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest rate announcement

1330 - U.S. weekly jobless claims for week ended Jan. 4

2350 - Japan December foreign reserves (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)