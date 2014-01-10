SINGAPORE Jan 10 U.S. crude futures rose above $92 a barrel in early Asian trading on Friday, after touching an eight-month low in the previous session, pulled down by a drop in demand for heating oil and speculation over withdrawal of stimulus money.

Investors will look to U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to be released on Friday at 1330 GMT for signs of continued recovery in the world's largest economy.

Positive data could further strengthen the Federal Reserve's case in rolling back monetary easing programs that have kept interest rates at near zero levels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery rose 73 cents to $92.39 per barrel at 0028 GMT. The contract had settled 67 cents lower on Thursday, after earlier touching an eight-month low of $91.24.

* Saudi Arabia produced 9.819 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in December, up from 9.745 million bpd in November, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Sudan's army said on Thursday it had no intention of forming a joint force to help South Sudan protect its oil-producing regions and restore output that had been hit by violence between government forces and rebels.

* The first crude oil export from Libya's western port of Zawiya is expected to load around Jan. 10-12 following the restart of production from the El Sharara oilfield at the weekend, several traders said.

* The North Sea's Buzzard oilfield is restarting after a brief production outage on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for its operator Nexen confirmed on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were mostly steady on Friday, with markets set for a tense session as reports on Chinese trade and U.S. jobs have the power to cause convulsions by shifting the outlook for monetary policy in the world's two largest economies.

* The U.S. dollar index rose to its highest since mid-November on Thursday, weighing on oil prices. The currency eased slightly against a basket of currencies early Friday to 80.945.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 - China trade data

1330 - U.S. non farm payrolls for Dec

1500 - U.S. Nov Wholesale Inventories (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Anand Basu)