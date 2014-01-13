(Corrects third bullet point to say the production problems could increase the Brent gap over WTI, not cut)

SINGAPORE Jan 13 U.S. crude futures steadied on Monday after gaining more than 1 percent the session before when a weaker-than-forecast increase in U.S. employment last spurred expectations the Federal Reserve could slow the tapering of its bond-buying stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery was up 5 cents at $92.77 a barrel by 0050 GMT. The contract jumped 1.2 percent on Friday, rebounding from eight-month lows reached earlier in the week.

* The recovery was fueled by data showing U.S. jobs rose just 74,000 in December, the smallest increase since January 2011, which suggested the Fed may take it easy in tapering its bond purchases that have boosted liquidity and appetite for risky assets such as oil.

* Brent oil rose 15 cents to $107.40 a barrel, after gaining nearly a dollar on Friday. Brent was also aided by reports of fresh production problems at the North Sea's Buzzard oilfield, that could help increase its gap with West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R which widened to more than $15 last week.

* Iran and Russia are negotiating an oil-for-goods swap worth $1.5 billion a month that would enable Iran to lift oil exports substantially, undermining Western sanctions that helped persuade Tehran in November to agree to a preliminary deal to curb its nuclear programme.

* South Sudan's army said it had regained a rebel-held northern town, giving the government control of a region where oil production had been halted by fighting that has left the world's youngest nation close to civil war.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses after the surprisingly soft employment data raised doubts about how quickly the Federal Reserve can scale back stimulus. Asian shares were off to a slow start. [USD/[

DATA (GMT)

0745 France Budget balance

0900 Italy Industrial output

1900 U.S. Federal budget (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)