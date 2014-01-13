(Corrects third bullet point to say the production problems
could increase the Brent gap over WTI, not cut)
SINGAPORE Jan 13 U.S. crude futures steadied on
Monday after gaining more than 1 percent the session before when
a weaker-than-forecast increase in U.S. employment last spurred
expectations the Federal Reserve could slow the tapering of its
bond-buying stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery was up 5 cents at
$92.77 a barrel by 0050 GMT. The contract jumped 1.2 percent on
Friday, rebounding from eight-month lows reached earlier in the
week.
* The recovery was fueled by data showing U.S. jobs rose
just 74,000 in December, the smallest increase since January
2011, which suggested the Fed may take it easy in tapering its
bond purchases that have boosted liquidity and appetite for
risky assets such as oil.
* Brent oil rose 15 cents to $107.40 a barrel, after
gaining nearly a dollar on Friday. Brent was also aided by
reports of fresh production problems at the North Sea's Buzzard
oilfield, that could help increase its gap with West Texas
Intermediate CL-LCO1=R which widened to more than $15 last
week.
* Iran and Russia are negotiating an oil-for-goods swap
worth $1.5 billion a month that would enable Iran to lift oil
exports substantially, undermining Western sanctions that helped
persuade Tehran in November to agree to a preliminary deal to
curb its nuclear programme.
* South Sudan's army said it had regained a rebel-held
northern town, giving the government control of a region where
oil production had been halted by fighting that has left the
world's youngest nation close to civil war.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses after the surprisingly
soft employment data raised doubts about how quickly the Federal
Reserve can scale back stimulus. Asian shares were off to a slow
start. [USD/[
DATA (GMT)
0745 France Budget balance
0900 Italy Industrial output
1900 U.S. Federal budget
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)