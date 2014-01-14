TOKYO Jan 14 U.S. crude fell further in early Tuesday trade as expectations of a return of Iranian crude supplies to the market, as well as forecasts of increased production in the United States and United Kingdom, weighed on sentiment for the contract.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery was down 14 cents at $91.66 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after finishing 92 cents lower on Monday amid expectations of an upcoming deal to return Iranian crude supplies kept off the market from sanctions.

* Big powers and Iran are likely to start talks on a final settlement to the dispute over its nuclear ambitions in February, shortly after a six-month deal curbing its atomic activity takes effect, a diplomatic source said on Monday.

* U.S. oil production from the fastest developing shale plays is expected to rise by 54,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January and another 62,000 bpd in February, according to forecasts from the Energy Information Administration issued on Monday.

* North Sea oil output tracked by Reuters will rise by 1 percent in February from January, but traders said the market would easily absorb the volumes, helping to underpin Brent prices.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday, with crude stocks forecast to rise an average of 500,000 barrels in the week ended Jan. 10.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen held onto broad gains early on Tuesday, having staged a solid rally against sterling, the U.S. dollar and euro following a selloff on Wall Street and a further drop in Treasury yields.

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday on caution ahead of corporate results, as mounting negative pre-announcements left a lacklustre profit growth outlook.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index edged up 0.3 percent on Monday, as rises in gold, soybeans, natural gas, offset the fall in oil, the index's main component.

