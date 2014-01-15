TOKYO Jan 15 U.S. crude hovered in a tight band
early on Wednesday, a day after prices rose as investors squared
positions amid signs of strength in the U.S. economy and ahead
of data on government petroleum inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery was up 2 cents at
$92.61 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after finishing 79 cents higher on
Tuesday.
* Weekly crude stocks fell by 4.1 million barrels with a
nominal build at the benchmark delivery point in Cushing,
Oklahoma, data from the industry group American Petroleum
Institute showed on Tuesday, against an average decrease of
600,000 barrels projected in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government
association, is expected to release its own stockpile data at
1530 GMT.
* Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Tuesday the
government would give mediators a chance to end a standoff with
protesters blockading eastern oil ports, seeking a peaceful
solution even after an escalation of the dispute over crude
exports.
* UBS Investment Research on Tuesday raised its Brent crude
oil price forecast on a pick-up in U.S. oil demand and
disappointing supply growth outside North America.
The bank also expected the spread between Brent and U.S. WTI
crude to shrink to $6.50 a barrel as new pipeline capacity comes
online.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen and Australian dollar nursed heavy losses early on
Wednesday, having suffered a swift turnaround in fortunes as a
shakeout in long dollar positions came to an abrupt end
following upbeat U.S. retail sales data.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, erasing much of the previous
session's steep drop, as a strong December retail sales reading
eased concerns that economic growth might be slowing.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
rose a quarter of a percentage point on Tuesday,
following gains in 12 of the 19 markets it tracked, including
natural gas and many base metals like nickel.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0200 China New yuan loans
0200 China M2 money supply
0800 Germany 2013 GDP
1000 Euro zone Trade data
1330 U.S. Producer prices
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing
