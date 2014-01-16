TOKYO Jan 16 U.S. crude oil edged higher on
Thursday, adding to the previous day's gains when data showed
U.S. stockpiles fell far more than analysts had expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery was up 15 cents at
$94.32 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after finishing $1.58 higher on
Wednesday.
* U.S. crude oil inventories shed 7.7 million barrels last
week, compared with estimates of 600,000 barrels, in the largest
seven-week fall since records began, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
* Libyan authorities were in negotiations on Wednesday with
protesters threatening to restart a blockade of the southern El
Sharara oilfield, where protests cut output for two months last
year, tribal and National Oil Corp sources said.
* Middle Eastern oil producers face a mountain of challenges
in the next two decades as Russia and South America strive to
replicate the U.S. shale oil boom, while demand jumps in the
region's domestic markets, oil company BP's annual outlook
showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar traded at a near one-week high against a
basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having returned to
levels seen before last week's soft payrolls data as faith in
the U.S. economic recovery was restored.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 climbing
to an all-time closing high after strong earnings from Bank of
America and data signalled that the economy was improving.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, following gains in 10
of the 19 commodities tracked by the index, including aluminium,
cotton, crude oil and nickel.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment
0900 Italy Trade data
1330 U.S. Consumer inflation
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)