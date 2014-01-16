TOKYO Jan 16 U.S. crude oil edged higher on Thursday, adding to the previous day's gains when data showed U.S. stockpiles fell far more than analysts had expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery was up 15 cents at $94.32 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after finishing $1.58 higher on Wednesday.

* U.S. crude oil inventories shed 7.7 million barrels last week, compared with estimates of 600,000 barrels, in the largest seven-week fall since records began, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Libyan authorities were in negotiations on Wednesday with protesters threatening to restart a blockade of the southern El Sharara oilfield, where protests cut output for two months last year, tribal and National Oil Corp sources said.

* Middle Eastern oil producers face a mountain of challenges in the next two decades as Russia and South America strive to replicate the U.S. shale oil boom, while demand jumps in the region's domestic markets, oil company BP's annual outlook showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar traded at a near one-week high against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having returned to levels seen before last week's soft payrolls data as faith in the U.S. economic recovery was restored.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 climbing to an all-time closing high after strong earnings from Bank of America and data signalled that the economy was improving.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, following gains in 10 of the 19 commodities tracked by the index, including aluminium, cotton, crude oil and nickel.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0200 China Foreign direct investment

0900 Italy Trade data

1330 U.S. Consumer inflation

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index

1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)