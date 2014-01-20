SINGAPORE Jan 20 U.S. crude fell in early Asian
trading on Monday, easing from a two-week high, as investors
awaited Chinese data expected to show a slight slowdown in the
world's second largest economy.
Chinese data including fourth-quarter GDP and industrial
output is due at 0200 GMT. The economy is forecast to have grown
by 7.6 percent in the fourth quarter versus 7.8 percent in
July-September.
Risky assets including oil may be sold off if the Chinese
GDP number comes in below market expectations, with Asian
equities already trading slightly weaker.
Oil could come under pressure this week on expectations of
increased supply from Libya, and also from Iran as a deal
between Tehran and Western powers takes effect on Monday.
A stronger dollar also weighed on oil prices. The dollar
index, a gauge of the dollar's value versus six major
currencies, rose 0.4 percent to a near two-month-high of 81.258
on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery was down 36 cents
at 0034 GMT. The contract, which expires Tuesday, settled up 41
cebts on Friday.
* Libya plans to remove protesters who have seized eastern
ports vital for lucrative oil exports within the next few days,
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Sunday.
* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia welcomes the surge in U.S.
shale oil production for its stabilizing effect on crude prices,
Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi was quoted as saying on Sunday
after a meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz.
* Iraqi Sunni Muslim tribesmen backed by police special
forces and helicopter gunships attacked al Qaeda-linked
militants in the city of Ramadi on Sunday, but halted the
assault after at least eight of their number were killed, police
and health officials said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets were in a hesitant mood on Monday ahead of
figures that are expected to show a slight slowdown in regional
powerhouse China, while Deutsche Bank soured sentiment by
reporting a surprise loss and falling revenues.
* In muted early action MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2
percent, and Australia's market eased 0.3 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- 0200 China Q4 GDP
- 0200 China Retail sales
- 0200 China Industrial output
- 0700 Germany Producer prices
- 0900 Italy Industrial orders
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)