SINGAPORE Jan 20 U.S. crude fell in early Asian trading on Monday, easing from a two-week high, as investors awaited Chinese data expected to show a slight slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

Chinese data including fourth-quarter GDP and industrial output is due at 0200 GMT. The economy is forecast to have grown by 7.6 percent in the fourth quarter versus 7.8 percent in July-September.

Risky assets including oil may be sold off if the Chinese GDP number comes in below market expectations, with Asian equities already trading slightly weaker.

Oil could come under pressure this week on expectations of increased supply from Libya, and also from Iran as a deal between Tehran and Western powers takes effect on Monday.

A stronger dollar also weighed on oil prices. The dollar index, a gauge of the dollar's value versus six major currencies, rose 0.4 percent to a near two-month-high of 81.258 on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery was down 36 cents at 0034 GMT. The contract, which expires Tuesday, settled up 41 cebts on Friday.

* Libya plans to remove protesters who have seized eastern ports vital for lucrative oil exports within the next few days, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Sunday.

* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia welcomes the surge in U.S. shale oil production for its stabilizing effect on crude prices, Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi was quoted as saying on Sunday after a meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz.

* Iraqi Sunni Muslim tribesmen backed by police special forces and helicopter gunships attacked al Qaeda-linked militants in the city of Ramadi on Sunday, but halted the assault after at least eight of their number were killed, police and health officials said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets were in a hesitant mood on Monday ahead of figures that are expected to show a slight slowdown in regional powerhouse China, while Deutsche Bank soured sentiment by reporting a surprise loss and falling revenues.

* In muted early action MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 percent, and Australia's market eased 0.3 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 0200 China Q4 GDP

- 0200 China Retail sales

- 0200 China Industrial output

- 0700 Germany Producer prices

- 0900 Italy Industrial orders

(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)