SINGAPORE Jan 21 U.S. crude futures slipped below $94 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday as supply worries eased after world powers and Iran took another step to end a decade-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The United States and European Union both suspended some trade and other restrictions against the OPEC member after the United Nations' nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran had fulfilled its side of an agreement made on Nov. 24.

U.S. oil futures slipped 52 cents to $93.85 a barrel by 0046 GMT. Floor trading was shut, and there will be no settlement on the New York Mercantile Exchange due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day U.S. holiday.

Brent crude dropped 13 cents to $106.35 on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* South Sudan's president said his soldiers had seized the regional capital Malakal back from rebels on Monday, a report dismissed by insurgents battling in the world's newest country.

* China's oil consumption in 2013 posted the slowest rise in more than two decades, data showed on Monday, as softer economic growth sliced into demand for transportation and industrial fuels such as diesel.

* Top Chinese offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd is aiming for an up to 4.3 percent output increase this year, excluding contributions from acquisition Nexen, well below its average annual growth target for 2011-2015 for a third year.

* Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) plans to invest about $1.2 billion developing the Atrush oil and gas block in the autonomous Kurdistan region, the head of Taqa's Iraq operations said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a subdued start on Tuesday amid a dearth of major data, with the only action being a spike in the New Zealand dollar on talk interest rates could rise there as early as next week.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)