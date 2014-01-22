SINGAPORE Jan 22 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, after the West's energy watchdog said global oil demand will rise more quickly this year as economic growth in industrialised countries accelerates.

The growth will absorb more supply even as U.S. shale oil production reaches record highs, The International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

U.S. oil rose 19 cents to $95.16 a barrel by 0032 GMT. The February contract, which expired at the close of trade overnight, ended 62 cents higher at $94.99. The March contract , which became the front month, settled 37 cents up at $94.97.

Brent crude settled 38 cents higher at $106.73 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely rose last week for the first time in eight weeks, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.

* China's central bank moved to head off another destabilising cash squeeze on Tuesday with a big injection of cash - flagged in advance in a surprising act of transparency to relieve anxious markets.

* Russia will at least keep its oil production at record-high levels this year thanks to strong performance at new fields but there is little chance of significant further gains in output, analysts and officials said.

* Japan's main private ship insurer, the Japan P&I Club, said it has resumed normal coverage for tankers carrying Iranian oil, a step in easing imports in line with U.S. and EU moves as relations with Tehran thaw.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets began in subdued fashion on Wednesday, hampered by expectations of further reductions in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus and ahead of central bank meetings in Japan and Thailand.

The dollar remained broadly supported, trading around its highest level since mid-November against a basket of currencies, with many investors expecting the Fed to trim its bond buying further next week.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index

- 1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales

- 1355 U.S. Weekly Redbook retail sales

- 2130 U.S. API weekly oil stocks data (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)