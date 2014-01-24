SINGAPORE Jan 24 U.S. crude futures hovered
near three-week highs in early deals on Friday following a
larger-than-forecast drop in U.S. distillate stocks, putting the
contract on track for its biggest weekly gain since early
December.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for March delivery was off 7 cents at
$97.25 a barrel by 0051 GMT. It rose to as high as $97.84 on
Thursday, its loftiest since Jan. 2. For the week, West Texas
Intermediate crude has gained about 3 percent.
* Brent crude has risen 1 percent for the week.
* A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. distillate stocks
caused by sustained cold aided WTI on Thursday. EIA data showing
a 3.21-million-barrel draw on distillate stocks drove U.S. ultra
low-sulfur diesel futures, or heating oil, to their highest
price this year. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected only a
900,000-barrel draw.
* Brent fell 69 cents overnight, weighed down by weak data
from China that showed its manufacturing sector contracted for
the first time in six months. Anxiety over the state of the
Chinese economy also weighed on other commodities including
copper as well as equities.
* Iran will have a new, attractive investment model for oil
contracts by September, its president and oil minister told some
of the world's top oil executives in Davos, part of its drive to
win back Western business.
* Brazil's state-owned oil company, Petrobras, and its
partners plan to abandon the major Bem-Te-Vi offshore oil
prospect to concentrate investment on a larger discovery nearby,
a source with direct knowledge of the decision told Reuters.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares sagged on Friday, extending the previous
day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data
raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought safety in
gold and the yen.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (GMT)
0900 Italy Retail sales
1530 U.S. ECRI weekly index
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)