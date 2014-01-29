SINGAPORE Jan 29 U.S. crude futures slipped towards $97 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday after ending at their highest in nearly a month as an industry report showed a much higher than expected build in crude stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer.

U.S. crude had fallen 35 cents to $97.04 a barrel by 0045 GMT, after ending up $1.69 at its highest since Dec. 31. Brent futures settled 72 cents higher at $107.41.

U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose last week, while distillate inventories fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 24 to 360.4 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.3 million barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A deal to lift an armed blockade of Libyan oil ports and restart exports could be possible within two weeks after talks with the government advanced on key demands, a senior leader of the protest movement said.

* Lifting a decades-old ban on the export of most U.S. crude oil would raise domestic gasoline prices and squander the United States' new-found energy security, according to an analysis published Tuesday by a group with close ties to the Obama administration.

* Spillover attacks from the civil war in Syria have hindered development of Iraq's gas and oil reserves and a major pipeline to the Mediterranean has been blown up dozens of times, Iraq's top energy official said on Tuesday.

* U.S. Gulf Coast refiners remain on track for a larger than usual slate of refinery maintenance this spring, while turnarounds in the Midwest region will be much lower than the seasonal norm, updated data from IIR Energy showed on Tuesday.

* Iran has asked OPEC neighbour Iraq for guidance on drafting oil development contracts, Iraq's top oil official said on Tuesday, another sign Tehran is working to lure foreign investors once sanctions are lifted.

MARKETS NEWS

* Turkey's central bank stunned investors with a huge hike in interest rates on Wednesday, stirring hopes the drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite in the developed world.

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)