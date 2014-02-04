(Refiles to add dropped word "crude" in headline)
SEOUL Feb 4 U.S. crude futures held around
$96.50 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling in
the previous session as weaker-than-expected U.S. factory data
added to concerns about oil demand in the world's largest
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. oil edged up 10 cents to $96.53 a barrel as of
0029 GMT, after settling $1.09 down at $96.43 a barrel.
* Brent settled down 36 cents at $106.04 a barrel.
* U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply in January on
the back of the biggest drop in new orders in 33 years while
construction spending barely rose in December, pointing to some
loss of steam in the economy.
* Brent crude's decline on Monday was limited by rising
heating oil prices as a snowstorm swept across the U.S.
Northeast. [ID: nL2N0L80QV] It was also capped by an output
glitch at the North Sea Buzzard oilfield, the largest field that
contributes to Forties.
* In the oil-producing Middle East and South Africa, civil
unrest continued. Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan stepped up
pressure on protesters blocking eastern ports on Monday, telling
them he had weeks ago ordered troops to prepare to move there to
end their blockade.
* Syria has continued to worry markets amid concerns that
the crisis there could spill across the Middle East to engulf
major exporters.
* Al Qaeda's general command said on Monday it had no links
with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in an
apparent attempt to reassert its authority over fragmented
Islamist fighters in Syria's civil war.
MARKETS NEWS
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.5 percent in early trade and
the greenback slipped 0.3 percent against a basket of
currencies to 81.065.
* The benchmark S&P 500 index recorded its worst single-day
drop in seven months, while the CBOE volatility index soared
16.5 percent to close at its highest level since December 2012.
* That sent the dollar as low as 100.77 yen and the
euro as low as 136.37 yen, levels neither pair had
touched since late November.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1000 Italy Consumer prices
1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index
1500 U.S. Factory orders
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)