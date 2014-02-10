SINGAPORE Feb 10 U.S. oil futures touched a six-week high on Monday, extending steep gains from the previous session, as a continuing cold snap kept demand for heating fuel high and raised concerns over tighter supply.

A drop in the U.S. unemployment rate to a five-year low which boosted Wall Street on Friday also underpinned sentiment.

* U.S. crude for March delivery climbed 37 cents to $100.25 by 0040 GMT on Monday, after hitting $100.46 earlier in the session, the highest since Dec. 27.

* March Brent crude rose 4 cents to $109.61, after hitting a session high of $109.75, its loftiest since Jan. 2. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate gained more than $2 on Friday.

* U.S. job creation slowed sharply over the past two months, turning in the weakest performance in three years and raising the prospect that the economy may be losing momentum. But the unemployment rate hit a new five-year low of 6.6 percent.

* After two days of talks in Tehran, Iran agreed to take seven preliminary measures on nuclear cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency by May 15, the country said on Sunday.

* A U.S. federal regulator ordered the country's largest propane pipeline operator to prioritize supplies on its line from the Gulf Coast to the North East to bolster supplies in the face of one of the coldest winters in memory.

* Japan's Nikkei stock index rose more than 1 percent as Asian markets are set for guarded gains after the U.S. government reported just 113,000 new jobs were created in January, well short of forecasts.

0930 GMT Euro zone Sentix index (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)