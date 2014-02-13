SINGAPORE Feb 13 U.S. crude oil futures eased on
Thursday, but held near a four-month high touched the previous
session on expectations one-time landlocked oil will continue to
flow to Gulf coast refineries from the U.S. contract's benchmark
delivery point.
Government data showed stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma
delivery point fell by 2.6 million barrels last week.
Dwindling seasonal demand for heating oils weighed on
sentiment. Demand for crude is expected to decrease as refiners
head into maintenance season.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for March delivery fell 13 cents to
$100.24 by 0040 GMT after closing at $100.37 on Wednesday. Oil
futures had earlier climbed to $101.38 on Wednesday, the highest
level since Oct. 18.
* Brent crude, which rose 11 cents on Wednesday to
$108.79, had yet to start trading.
* U.S. crude oil stocks climbed to a higher than expected
3.3 million barrels to 361.35 million barrels for the week up to
Feb. 2, data released by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Wednesday showed.
* U.S. propane inventories dropped by 2.9 million barrels to
27.9 million barrels last week, down 46.7 percent year-on-year,
according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data
released on Wednesday. [ID:nL2N0LH15Z}
* Russia expects its oil output to reach 525 million tonnes
(10.54 million barrels per day) this year, a post-Soviet record
high, the country's Deputy Energy Minister said on Wednesday.
* Protesters have shut gas and oil pipelines from Libya's
Wafa oilfield, and are threatening to block another line from El
Sharara field, the oil workers' union and the National Oil
Corporation said on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets held steady near three-week highs on
Thursday, as investors were cautiously optimistic after upbeat
trade data from China eased concerns over the global economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 1330 GMT U.S. retail sales
- 1330 GMT U.S. weekly jobless claims
- 1500 GMT U.S. business inventories
- Janet Yellen's scheduled testimony before the U.S. Senate
today has been postponed and a no new date has been fixed.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)