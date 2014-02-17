SINGAPORE Feb 17 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar after data showed U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly shrank in January in another sign of how cold weather is hurting the world's top economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for March delivery was up 30 cents at $100.60 a barrel by 0048 GMT, after touching a session high of $101.04. West Texas Intermediate oil gained for a fifth straight week last week, its longest winning streak since December 2012-Febraury 2013.

* Brent oil rose 21 cents to $109.29 a barrel, gaining for a second consecutive session.

* U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly fell in January, recording its biggest drop in more than 4-1/2 years as cold weather disrupted production.

* The recent spate of slow U.S. data runs counter to upbeat news flow out of China and the euro zone. Weekend numbers from China showed banks disbursed the most loans in any month in four years in January, suggesting that the world's No. 2 economy may not be slowing as much as some fear.

* In Japan, the economy grew 0.3 percent in October-December from the previous quarter, posting the fourth straight quarter of expansion, reflecting firm private consumption and a pickup in capital spending.

* Oil speculators and hedge funds have rapidly increased their bullish bets on U.S. crude prices to near the highest ever, data showed on Friday, even as some analysts say the United States is on the brink of an oil glut.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar languished at six-week lows against a basket of major currencies, making commodities denominated in the greenback such as oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* Asian markets could edge up after Wall Street managed to look past more soft U.S. data, though Japanese stocks will be pressured by a stronger yen as the dollar loses altitude.

* There is no major data for release today. U.S. markets are shut for Presidents' Day holiday. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)