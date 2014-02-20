SINGAPORE Feb 20 U.S. crude traded near a
four-month high at above $103 a barrel on Thursday ahead of data
from the United States and China that may give cues for fuel
demand in the world's two largest oil consumers.
Government data to be released later in the day could show
another drawdown in crude stockpiles at West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude's delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, as a new
pipeline diverts supply to the gulf coast. Distillates
inventories are also expected to fall on robust heating demand
this winter.
Investors will also be looking out for the preliminary China
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from HSBC/Markit for February.
More evidence of slower growth in the world's No. 2 economy may
pressure commodities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for March delivery nudged up 8
cents to $103.39 a barrel by 0028 GMT. The contract closed on
Wednesday, a day ahead of its expiry, at its highest since Oct.
8.
* Brent crude settled at the highest level this year
at $110.47 a barrel after edging up 1 cent on Wednesday. April
Brent's premium to WTI CL-LCO1=R has fallen to the lowest
since October at around $7.60 a barrel.
* U.S. crude stocks fell last week as imports dropped, while
gasoline inventories increased and distillate stocks fell, data
from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.
* Crude inventories fell by 473,000 barrels in the week to
Feb. 14 to 362.5 million, compared with analysts' expectations
for an increase of 2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.8 million barrels, API
said.
* Six world powers and Iran appeared to make some progress
at a second day of talks in Vienna on Wednesday to hammer out an
agenda for reaching an ambitious final settlement to the
decade-old standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme.
* Iraqi Kurdistan has agreed to export crude via the
country's main oil marketing body, Deputy Prime Minister for
energy Hussain al-Shahristani said, potentially removing a major
sticking point in a resource row with the central government.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks languished in early trade on Thursday and the
dollar firmed, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest
policy meeting showed it remained on track to taper its stimulus
despite a recent spate of downbeat U.S. economic data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0700 Germany Producer prices
0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1330 U.S. CPI
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1600 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
1600 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks
1600 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)