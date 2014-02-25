TOKYO Feb 25 U.S. crude oil dipped early on
Tuesday after rising the previous day when the contract was
supported by upbeat economic sentiment and forecasts that
supplies would fall from the benchmark delivery point.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for April delivery fell 19 cents
to $102.63 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after finishing 62 cents higher
on Monday.
* Brent crude rose 79 cents to settle at $110.64 a
barrel on Monday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were expected to
have risen last week, while oil product stockpiles likely
dipped, a preliminary Reuters poll of four analysts showed on
Monday.
* The American Petroleum Institute industry group will
release its data later on Tuesday, while the U.S. Department of
Energy's Energy Information Administration will publish its own
statistics on Wednesday.
* The world's top economies have embraced a goal of
generating more than $2 trillion in additional output over five
years while creating tens of million of new jobs, signalling
optimism that the worst of crisis-era austerity was behind them.
* Unusually cold weather will take a bite out of U.S.
economic growth this quarter, but a rebound seems likely on the
horizon and expectations for stronger growth this year have not
changed.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday and the S&P 500 hit a record
intraday high, helped by gains in health insurers' shares and
optimism about merger activity.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
edged up 0.2 percent on Monday, supported as arabica
coffee hit a 16-month high and crude oil, the biggest component,
rose.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed Q4 GDP
1400 U.S. Home price index
1400 U.S. CaseShiller housing index
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
1530 U.S. Texas services sector outlook
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)