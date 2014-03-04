SEOUL, March 4 U.S. crude oil held above $104.50
a barrel on Tuesday in early Asian trade, as the crisis in
Ukraine raised concerns about a disruption of Russian natural
gas supplies to Europe and heightened demand for alternative
fuels such as heating oil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude slipped 25 cents a barrel at $104.67 as
of 0004 GMT after it settled $2.33 higher at $104.92 a barrel,
its highest settlement price in 5-1/2 months.
* Brent crude settled $2.13 higher at $111.20 per
barrel, after earlier spiking $3.32 to $112.39 per barrel, its
highest intra-session peak since Dec. 30.
* Ukraine said Russia was massing armored vehicles on its
side of a narrow stretch of water closest to Crimea after
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared over the weekend that
he had the right to invade his neighbor to protect Russian
interests and citizens.
* Russia has deployed roughly 16,000 troops to Ukraine's
autonomous region of Crimea since last week, Kiev's U.N.
Ambassador Yuriy Sergeyev said on Monday.
* Ukraine's ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich has sent a
letter to Putin requesting that he use Russia's military to
restore law and order in Ukraine, Moscow's U.N. envoy told a
stormy meeting of the Security Council on Monday.
* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Russia has
violated international law with its military intervention in
Ukraine and warned that the U.S. government will look at a
series of economic and diplomatic sanctions that would isolate
Moscow. The U.S. is weighing its response to Russia's so far
bloodless incursion into Crimea.
* Obama is holding a high-level meeting at the White House
about Ukraine with senior military and national security
advisers, a White House official said on Monday.
* U.S. factory activity rebounded last month from an
eight-month low and consumer spending increased more than
expected in January, suggesting the economy was regaining some
strength after abruptly slowing in recent months.
MARKETS NEWS
* Russia's intervention in Ukraine also drove up prices for
gold and government debt on Monday as the heightened tensions
spurred investors to seek safe havens and sell any exposure to
the region. Stocks across Europe and on Wall Street also took a
beating.
