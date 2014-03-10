SINGAPORE, March 10 U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trade on Monday, as data showing an unexpected fall in China's exports added to fears of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy, stoking demand growth concerns.

But worries over supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and north African exporter Libya limited falls.

U.S. oil dropped 20 cents to $102.35 a barrel by 0048, after touching a high of $102.82. It rose to an intra-day high of $102.91 a barrel on Friday before settling up $1.02.

Brent crude fell 37 cents to $108.63 a barrel, after ending 90 cents higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade balance into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year holidays being blamed for the slide.

* Armed protesters in eastern Libya traded threats with the government on Sunday in a tense stand-off over the unauthorised sale of oil from a rebel-held port.

* Germany's Angela Merkel delivered a rebuke to President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, telling him that a planned Moscow-backed referendum on whether Crimea should join Russia was illegal and violated Ukraine's constitution.

* U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in February despite the icy weather that gripped much of the nation, easing fears of an abrupt economic slowdown and keeping the Federal Reserve on track to continue reducing its monetary stimulus.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks slipped in early trade on Monday and the dollar stepped back from its recent highs as disappointing Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine kept risk appetite in check.

*DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Monday:

0745 France Industrial output

0900 Italy Industrial output

0930 Eur zone Sentix index (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)