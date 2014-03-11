SINGAPORE, March 11 U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Tuesday on expectations of an increase in stockpiles in the world's biggest oil consumer as cold weather ebbed, reducing demand for heating fuels.

U.S. crude eased 14 cents to $100.98 a barrel by 0024 GMT, extending losses for a second day after ending $1.46 down at $101.12 a barrel, its lowest since Feb. 14.

Brent crude fell 19 cents to $107.89 a barrel, after settling 92 cents lower at $108.08.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have risen last week, while refined oil product stockpiles likely fell, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts showed.

* The survey, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), showed crude stocks climbed 2.2 million barrels on average for the week to March 7.

* The United States will signal its resolve to protect its NATO allies near Russia's borders on Tuesday with the start of the first joint military training exercises in the region since the Kremlin intervened in Ukraine.

* A tanker that loaded oil from a rebel-held port in eastern Libya has been halted by government forces but it has not yet reached a port controlled by government forces, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan told Reuters on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets were set for another tense session on Tuesday as worries about China's economy continue to reverberate, taking a particularly hard toll on commodity prices.

* The U.S. dollar was little changed against major currencies on Monday, supported by hopes U.S. job growth would pick up in the wake of last week's mildly encouraging report on hiring and as tension over Ukraine remained contained.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Trade data

1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism

1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)